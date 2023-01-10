Lamar Johnson’s fate back in hands of St. Louis court where he was convicted in 1995

ST. LOUIS — Testimony about police coercion, unconstitutional errors and ineffective counsel are among the reasons Lamar Johnson’s murder conviction and life sentence should be overturned, his defense has argued in one of the first court proceedings of its kind in Missouri.

State prosecutors have responded, in court and in writing, that none of the allegations raised in a recent court hearing are credible, that the original investigation was solid and Johnson should remain locked up.

The arguments made in a December hearing, which was one of the first times a recent Missouri law, inspired by Johnson’s legal battles, was put into action. The law allows prosecutors’ offices to ask the courts to overturn a conviction based on evidence of innocence, or a flawed investigation or trial.

Johnson was convicted of murdering Marcus Boyd in 1995 and sentenced to life in prison.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office, now acting in Johnson’s defense, submitted its final briefs in December. Its case is rooted in testimony from the eyewitness that he was coerced by police into identifying Johnson; the in-court confession of a man who said he, not Johnson, killed Boyd; and that the original investigation was shoddy.

However, Missouri Attorney General’s Office sought to uphold the integrity of Johnson’s 1995 prosecution during the December hearing and in its final written arguments, which were made public last week.

They allege James Howard, who is already serving a life sentence for murder, confessed to the killing so he could take the fall for Johnson. It’s a stance that former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has argued since 2019, when he first began blocking Johnson’s release.

The next step is the decision of 22nd Circuit Court Judge Mason, who presided over the five-day hearing and interjected throughout the arguments of lawyers on both sides. At times, he questioned the witnesses and the validity of their statements on the stand himself.

Most of the evidence presented during the hearing were first included in a 2019 report by City Attorney Kim Gardner’s office that attracted national momentum and support for Johnson’s case, including from The Innocence Project and local attorneys.

The lead police investigator, former assistant prosecutor and other witnesses from Johnson’s trial returned to court after nearly 30 years to answer some old and new questions, all acknowledging that some details were hard to recall after the lapse of time — something Judge Mason also noted.

Greg Elking, the star witness who testified that St. Louis police told him whom to identify in a lineup, also testified the cash and relocation expenses authorities gave him at the time influenced his testimony against Johnson, as he was in a financial bind, and that he also benefited from dismissed traffic tickets and warrants.

The state sought to discredit Howard, pointing out that he said he shot Boyd in the back of the head but that the victim was shot in the back of the neck. Plus, state prosecutors contended that according to Elking’s description of the two gunmen, Howard is too short to have been the killer.

State prosecutors argued that Johnson’s eyes were distinctive enough at night in a ski mask for Elking to identify him in a police lineup. In their post-trial brief, they included the photo of Lamar Johnson’s eyes — a photo Judge Mason ordered taken in court on the last day of the hearing on Dec. 16. They compared the court image to police mugshots, circling Johnson’s eyes, claiming they are noticeably slanted.

For the first time, Johnson testified in court about his alibi on the night of the murder and about his relationship with Boyd, whom he said was like a brother to him.

Johnson and his defense argued that police pinned the murder on Johnson with fabricated evidence because he lived a criminal lifestyle. They accused the prosecution of using the police-coerced testimony of a financially desperate drug user, a legacy jailhouse snitch and the lie of a former St. Louis officer who wrongly testified in 1995 that Johnson made admissions to the murder during questioning.

Johnson acknowledged he sold drugs in the south St. Louis neighborhood where he grew up and lived at the time of the murder, and that he associated with a neighborhood gang. He testified he was at his girlfriend’s house, about 3 miles away, at the time of the murder.