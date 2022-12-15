Lamar Johnson says he was three miles away when Marcus Boyd was killed in 1994

ST. LOUIS— As Lamar Johnson took the stand Thursday morning during a hearing to consider whether his murder conviction should be overturned, he alleged a police detective lied to him about confessing to a murder.

Johnson says he and former St. Louis Det. Ralph Campbell were in an interrogation room alone after Johnson was arrested for Marcus Boyd's murder. The interaction was not recorded. Boyd was gunned down on his front porch by two men on Oct. 30, 1994.

Johnson and another gunman, Phillip Campbell, were convicted for the murder and Johnson was sentenced to life in prison.

After being arrested and sitting in an interrogation room, Johnson testified Ralph Campbell was upset that he was not confessing to the murder or giving the detective any information about it. Before Ralph Campbell left the room, Johnson said, the detective told him, "The pen is mightier than the sword."

During Johnson's trial in 1995, Ralph Campbell was one of the three main witnesses. The detective alleged that Johnson told him that "he should have never killed the white boy," referring to the star witness in Johnson's 1995 trial, Greg Elking, who testified earlier this week that police coerced his identification of Johnson in a police lineup.

Ralph Campbell is not expected to testify, and Johnson's defense noted earlier this week they've had a hard time contacting him.

Thursday is Johnson's first time testifying in court; he was advised not to by his attorneys in the 1995 trial.

Charles Weiss, an attorney for Johnson's defense, questioned Johnson about the day of the murder.

While on the stand, Johnson admitted he was a drug dealer and had been riding around doing drug deals the day of the murder. That year, Johnson testified he was on probation for tampering with a vehicle and possession of drugs.

Johnson and his then-girlfriend, Erika Barrow each testified Thursday that on Oct. 30, 1994, they'd gone to a friend's house in the 3900 block of Lafayette Avenue and were there that night.

Boyd was killed at a house in the 3900 block of Louisiana Avenue, about three miles away.

Johnson testified he was at the Lafayette Avenue house and had stepped outside to do a drug deal when a phone call from Boyd's girlfriend came in; she accused Johnson of murdering Boyd.

Judge Mason asked Johnson why Boyd's girlfriend would think that. Johnson replied it was because of his reputation, because he was a drug dealer.

"You're telling me that whatever your street reputation was at the time, this person who knew you might actually feel you would shoot somebody dead?" asked Judge Mason.

"I understand that," said Johnson.

"Does that make sense to you?" asked Judge Mason.

"I understand that," said Johnson.

Boyd's girlfriend at the time, Leslie Williams, is also expected to testify during the hearing, which Judge Mason noted should be finished on Friday.

