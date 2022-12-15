Lamar Johnson telling his story in St. Louis court for the first time

Lamar Johnson is taking the stand in his defense for the first time in a St. Louis courtroom today, saying that he was not with Marcus Boyd the night Boyd was murdered in 1994.

Johnson did not testify in his 1995 trial and was convicted of Boyd's murder and sentenced to life in prison; the hearing this week is to determine if his conviction should be overturned.

Boyd and Johnson knew each other, Johnson testified, and at one point lived together and sold drugs together. He was on probation for tampering with a vehicle and possession of drugs when Boyd was murdered.

Circuit Court Judge David Mason is presiding over the hearing this week to determine if Johnson’s murder conviction and life sentence should be overturned. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed to vacate his conviction, saying there was evidence of his innocence and a flawed prosecution.

