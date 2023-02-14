ST. LOUIS — Lamar Johnson walked out of the courthouse Tuesday afternoon, hours after a judge vacated his murder conviction and completing a decadeslong quest to prove he was wrongly imprisoned early 30 years ago.

The ruling by 22nd Circuit Court Judge David Mason comes roughly two months after a week-long hearing during which another man confessed to the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd.

Johnson has been serving a life sentence since 1995. After years of being turned down on appeals and habeas corpus petitions, Johnson's case attracted national attention in 2019 when Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Force Investigative Unit reported misconduct by the investigation's lead detective.

The case inspired a state law that provides prosecutors with a legal avenue to appeal cases in which they believe defendants were wrongfully convicted.

Opposing Johnson’s release were prosecutors from Missouri Attorney General’s Office, who argued in December that none of the new evidence was credible. After the ruling Tuesday, the office released a statement: "The court has spoken, and no further action will be taken in this case.”

The new evidence included additional testimony from the star witness of Johnson’s original trial. Greg Elking admitted that back in 1994 at the time of Boyd's murder he was a “desperate” drug user, and said police coerced his testimony when he identified Johnson in a police lineup.

A man already serving a life-sentence for another murder testified that he, not Johnson, was the shooter. James Howard described his execution style of shooting someone in the head for the judge and prosecutors.

The former investigators from Johnson’s original trial also testified in December. Both former assistant circuit attorney Dwight Warren and former detective Joe Nickerson admitted that without the testimony of Elking, there wouldn’t have been a case against Johnson.

Johnson was represented by attorneys from the Midwest Innocence Project along with attorneys from the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

