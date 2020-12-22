 Skip to main content
Large fire breaks out at recycling plant in De Soto
0 comments

Large fire breaks out at recycling plant in De Soto

De Soto Recycling Fire

Crews battle a large fire Tuesday evening, Dec. 22, 2020, at a recycling plant in De Soto.

 Courtesy of De Soto police

DE SOTO — Firefighters are battling a large fire Tuesday evening at a recycling plant in De Soto.

A representative for the De Soto Fire Department said the scene was at 112 East Clement Street. The representative did not confirm if the fire was under control as of 7 p.m. 

The fire was still active at 6:30 p.m., according to a social media post from De Soto police. 

KTVI captured video of the blaze

The fire at the recycling center is still active. Please avoid driving to the area of East Main St. as there are emergency crews still working.

Posted by De Soto Missouri Police Department on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

