Large fire breaks out at recycling plant in De Soto

DE SOTO — Firefighters are battling a large fire Tuesday evening at a recycling plant in De Soto.
A representative for the De Soto Fire Department said the scene was at 112 East Clement Street. The representative did not confirm if the fire was under control as of 7 p.m.
The fire was still active at 6:30 p.m., according to a social media post from De Soto police.
KTVI captured video of the blaze.
The fire at the recycling center is still active. Please avoid driving to the area of East Main St. as there are emergency crews still working.Posted by De Soto Missouri Police Department on Tuesday, December 22, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.