One person hospitalized after large Metro East warehouse fire

MADISON, Ill. — Black smoke billowing from the Metro East on Wednesday morning was coming from a warehouse in Madison.

Madison Mayor John W. Hamm III said residents in a one-mile radius were being asked to shelter in place. One person suffered minor burns and was taken to a hospital, Hamm said.

The fire reported at 10:30 a.m. is on the property of Interco, a recycling company at 10 Fox Industrial Drive. Smoke was visible for miles during the blaze.

One of the two buildings on fire is used to recycle batteries, according to the mayor. The other building's function was not known around 1 p.m.

Around 1:20 p.m., Hamm said there were aerial trucks dropping water on the fire that was still burning, but did not appear to be growing.

A Post-Dispatch photographer around 1:30 p.m. heard multiple small explosions near the fire.

Hamm said authorities don't know yet what sparked the fire.

There were at least eight fire companies and around 200 people responding to the fire.

Those companies included St. Louis city, St. Clair County, Madison County, Blackjack and Edwardsville.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency were also at the scene of the fire Wednesday afternoon.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.