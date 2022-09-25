Late night shooting near Ballpark Village downtown injures two

ST. LOUIS — A shooting early Sunday near Ballpark Village downtown injured two people and damaged several cars.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police working secondary security at Ballpark Village saw two men shooting at each other in 600 block of Walnut Street, which runs along Ballpark Village's north parking lot.

One victim, a 38-year-old man, told police he saw a woman and another man in a heated argument. He tried to intervene, and the man pulled a gun and began shooting at him. The 38-year-old man returned fire with his own weapon. Multiple vehicles in the area were hit by gunfire, police said.

The man who tried to intervene was shot in the arm and the woman was grazed in the leg. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. The woman refused medical treatment.

The suspect dropped his gun and fled on foot.