Latest shooting on I-70 in St. Louis critically injures teenage boy
Latest shooting on I-70 in St. Louis critically injures teenage boy

UPDATED at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday with age of victim, count of other I-70 shootings

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot and critically injured Tuesday night on Interstate 70, the latest victim of a shooting along that stretch of highway in St. Louis.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, hand and leg at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday as he drove east on I-70 near Goodfellow Boulevard.

He was conscious and breathing when police arrived and told officers he was driving and heard the shots, then felt pain.

Police had no information on a suspect.

The teen was in critical condition at a hospital Wednesday, authorities said. Police have not released his name.

At least 11 people have been hurt or killed in shootings along that highway in St. Louis since last April. The shooting scenes stretch across 5 miles, from near downtown to Goodfellow Boulevard. Police have said there is no indication the shootings are related.

Last Wednesday night, 32-year-old Latasha Cole was fatally along westbound I-70 near Cass Avenue. Her bullet-riddled car had overturned on a grassy shoulder there, just before Madison Street.

Investigators said someone in a sedan pulled alongside Cole's car and opened fire, then sped away.

“We would point out that investigating highway shootings can be difficult as there is typically a lack of witnesses,” police Officer Michelle Woodling told the Post-Dispatch after Cole's slaying.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children (age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

