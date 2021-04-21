Latest shooting on I-70 in St. Louis critically injures teenage boy

UPDATED at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday with age of victim, count of other I-70 shootings

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot and critically injured Tuesday night on Interstate 70, the latest victim of a shooting along that stretch of highway in St. Louis.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, hand and leg at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday as he drove east on I-70 near Goodfellow Boulevard.

He was conscious and breathing when police arrived and told officers he was driving and heard the shots, then felt pain.

Police had no information on a suspect.

The teen was in critical condition at a hospital Wednesday, authorities said. Police have not released his name.

At least 11 people have been hurt or killed in shootings along that highway in St. Louis since last April. The shooting scenes stretch across 5 miles, from near downtown to Goodfellow Boulevard. Police have said there is no indication the shootings are related.