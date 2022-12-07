Law enforcement officer fires shots in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — St. Louis County police confirmed on Wednesday they are investigating a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Maryland Heights.
A Maryland Heights officer shot someone after a confrontation, and EMS transported that person to the hospital, an official stated.
St. Louis County Police only confirmed the shooting happened on Wednesday shortly after 4 pm. in the parking lot of the Dave & Buster's on Riverport Drive.
Information on possible injuries is not immediately available.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.