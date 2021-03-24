Lawmaker wants armed ‘minutemen’ to respond to Missouri emergencies

Such laws and resolutions are viewed by legal experts as largely ceremonial, intended to be symbolic yet not legally binding.

Critics of White’s bill have pointed to its creation of yet another volunteer force — Missouri already has the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Defense Force, a civilian defense organization.

The use of the term “minutemen” has connotations of militia because of its history. The first appearance of the term surfaced in the 1640s, said John Daley, a history professor at Pittsburg State University.

“They were authorized by the Massachusetts Bay Colony government, but locally they organized into training bands,” Daley said. “This was back when western Massachusetts was considered the frontier. Before then, any man 16 to 60 was automatically in it for local defense.”

The colony could draw troops from these trained bands and have them ready to fight, Daley said. More than 100 years, later, after the acts that started the fires of the Revolutionary War, the minutemen were called to fight the British troops that they had been assisting from afar.

Because of the connection to the Revolutionary War, Daley said, the term can be romanticized by groups wary of perceived government overreach.