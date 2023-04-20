JEFFERSON CITY — State legislators in the Missouri House and Senate are pushing legislation that would pay restitution to people who have been exonerated after being incarcerated for crimes they did not commit.

Currently, the only way someone freed from prison in Missouri can be compensated by the state is via exoneration using DNA evidence. Both bills would change that, though the Senate bill outlines a higher threshold for determining who could receive payment from the state.

”The inability to provide for yourself can cause unnecessary stress and frustration for someone that has already been wronged by the system,” testified Kenneth Nixon during the public hearing on the bill Monday. He was one of about two dozen organizations and individuals who submitted testimony.

Nixon was exonerated from a murder conviction after serving 16 years in prison in Michigan, and is now the president of the Organization of Exonerees. “Compensation provides the type of freedom that every exoneree deserves after experiencing an injustice the size of the prison system.”

The House bill, sponsored by State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, would provide up to $65,000 annually from the State Legal Expense Fund to those released. Both bills would also add reparations such as counseling, tuition waivers and housing assistance for exonerees.

The House bill’s only challenger thus far is the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, which advocates for all prosecutors in the state. MAPA has supported criminal justice reforms, including the state law that created a legal avenue to freedom for Lamar Johnson, who was freed in February after 28 years in prison.

But MAPA’s Executive Director Darrell Moore argues that Bosley’s bill is “loosely written,” and, under it, a person applying for compensation may not have been found innocent, a designation prisoners petitioning the court to overturn their convictions have struggled to reach.

Moore suggested Bosley mirror her legislation after the Senate version, which he helped craft. The Senate’s most recent version is a combination of related legislation sponsored by state Sens. Steve Roberts and Brian Williams, and provides the same amount of restitution as in Bosley’s bill.

“If they’ve not the same I don’t see if passing,” Moore said.

Other efforts from both the House and Senate in previous years have been stalled, while more than 30 states have passed legislation to compensate the wrongfully convicted — a move many such as Bosley believes is more fitting than those released having to relying on donations, “since the state was the one who convicted them in the first place,” she said.

In an interview, Bosley cited an example of a Missouri man, Kevin Strickland, freed after more than 40 years in prison, who Bosley says would not qualify for compensation under the Senate version because a judge declared there was clear and convincing evidence to undermine his 1978 triple murder conviction, and dismissed his charges instead of deeming him innocent.

”That language unfairly strips a number of wrongfully convicted people of their rights,” said Bosley.

Both bills in the Missouri House and Senate have opportunities to amend until the General Assembly adjourns May 12.