Lawsuit accuses Maryland Heights police of beating, illegal search

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A lawsuit filed Monday claims that Maryland Heights police beat a Black motorist and illegally searched his home.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on behalf of Tranell Stewart, now 38, and his then-partner Lisa Jones.

The suit says on Oct. 26, 2016, Stewart pulled into his apartment complex parking lot and was blocked in by a Maryland Heights police car, with police saying Stewart failed to use his turn signal.

When Stewart tried to get out of his car to get to his infant son in the back seat, the lawsuit says Officer David Devouton shoved him against the car and then grabbed Stewart's hair to try and bring him to the ground, saying, “You’re going to die today.”

Stewart tried to move to the back of the car so others could witness the assault and screamed to get their attention, the suit says.

Officer Alex Waldroup punched Stewart in the face, knocking him to the ground, the suit says. Both officers then punched him in the head and body and handcuffed him, the suit says. Waldroup then stood up, stomped on Stewart’s head multiple times and kicked him in the eye, the suit says.