Lawsuit accuses Maryland Heights police of beating, illegal search

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A lawsuit filed Monday claims that Maryland Heights police beat a Black motorist and illegally searched his home.
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on behalf of Tranell Stewart, now 38, and his then-partner Lisa Jones.
The suit says on Oct. 26, 2016, Stewart pulled into his apartment complex parking lot and was blocked in by a Maryland Heights police car, with police saying Stewart failed to use his turn signal.
When Stewart tried to get out of his car to get to his infant son in the back seat, the lawsuit says Officer David Devouton shoved him against the car and then grabbed Stewart's hair to try and bring him to the ground, saying, “You’re going to die today.”
Stewart tried to move to the back of the car so others could witness the assault and screamed to get their attention, the suit says.
Officer Alex Waldroup punched Stewart in the face, knocking him to the ground, the suit says. Both officers then punched him in the head and body and handcuffed him, the suit says. Waldroup then stood up, stomped on Stewart’s head multiple times and kicked him in the eye, the suit says.
Officers then searched the home of Stewart and Jones without a warrant, threatening to arrest Jones if she didn't allow them to continue, the suit says. They returned to seize a gun she legally owned, and came back a third time to demand that Jones sign a consent form for the searches, the suit says. They threatened to arrest her and send her children to protective custody if she did not sign, the suit says.
The suit names Waldroup, Devouton, the city of Maryland Heights and Officers Cliff House, Kevin Devine and Shane Monnig. It says officials have for years failed to address a racial disparity in traffic stops and searches. In 2016, Black drivers were pulled over at a rate three times that of their share of the population of the city, the suit says, citing state data.
Stewart, in a statement, said he wanted accountability. "I think a lot of people can learn from my experience, because I’m actually lucky to be here. I want people to know how Maryland Heights police operate."
Police officials did not immediately return a call Monday seeking comment.
Court records show that Stewart was charged with resisting arrest after the incident and convicted by a jury of that charge in 2018. He was sentenced to probation.
The ArchCity Defenders public interest law firm is representing Stewart, and Jones' lawyer is Kenneth Powell. Stewart now lives elsewhere in St. Louis County, and Jones now lives in Arizona.