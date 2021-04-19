Lawsuit alleges St. Louis aldermanic caucus violated open meetings law

ST. LOUIS — A lawsuit filed Monday asks that a judge determine that the St. Louis Board of Aldermen's closed-door caucus last week violated the state open meetings law.

The suit, filed by attorney Chelsea Merta, also asks that civil penalties of at least $6,000 be assessed against board president Lewis Reed, who called the caucus, and Terry Kennedy, the board's chief clerk.

A spokeswoman for the board did not comment Monday on the suit.

Reed has said previously that the caucus was exempt from the law because it was a caucus of the board's members who declare themselves to be Democrats. The caucus, held once every two years after an aldermanic election, historically has been closed to the public.

Merta in her suit noted that the law requires open meetings for any gathering of a majority of members of a governmental board at which public business is discussed. She said the caucus fit that description.