Lawsuit: Breckenridge Hills police have a pattern of abuse

ST. LOUIS — A man who claims he was unjustly beaten by Breckenridge Hills police during a 2019 arrest says his case is the latest example of police misconduct in the small north St. Louis County municipality.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court, Kevin R. Moses accuses Breckenridge Hills and several individual officers of kicking and beating him during an arrest in September 2019 and filing a false police report to cover it up, according to the suit.

The complaint says the city of roughly 4,500 people, between St. Ann and St. John along St. Charles Rock Road, has repeatedly hired officers with known histories of violence — a persistent issue in St. Louis County — including one officer who was indicted in federal court for kicking and hitting a man during an arrest at a previous job in Woodson Terrace.

It also cites multiple examples of the department being accused of using excessive force, including an accusation from a pregnant woman in 2019 and a 2012 lawsuit in which a man accused a Breckenridge Hills officer and others of beating a man and kicking his teeth out while he was handcuffed.

Moses is seeking an unspecified amount of damages and attorney’s fees.

Breckenridge Hills’ mayor and police chief did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

The incident with Moses happened around 9 p.m. Sept. 24, 2019, when officers responded to Moses’ house after the mother of his child reported that he had kicked a door, according to the suit.

When Moses opened the door, officers “immediately attacked” him and said he was under arrest, the suit says, and they continued to hit and kick him as he was being handcuffed. His teeth, mouth, jaw, face, orbital, eye, neck, shoulder, arm and body were all injured, it said.

The suit argues officers filed false police reports and that Moses was later charged, though those charges were dropped in April 2022. The charge was not on Missouri’s online courts database. Dismissed charges are often removed.

“For many months and/or years after the attack by defendants, (Moses) suffered serious psychological consequences,” the suit says. He “continues to suffer emotional pain due to this abuse.”

The lawsuit accuses the officers of unlawful seizure and excessive force and says the city was liable because of its hiring practices and failure to adequately supervise its officers.

A hearing has not yet been set in the case.