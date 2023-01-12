Lawsuit: County jail staff ignored man's pleas for help for three days, then he died

ST. LOUIS— A St. Louis man who says County Jail staff ignored his brother's pleas for medical help for three days — and had to wait for paramedics to try to resuscitate him because the jail's oxygen tank was empty — has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county.

The complaint says jail staff and several nurses ignored Jo'Von Mitchell's worsening symptoms, including slurred speech, fever and inability to walk, for three days before he died Dec. 27, 2019.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday evening, cites an internal jail investigation that notes the county determined one of its corrections officers falsified his account of how quickly he attended to Mitchell after finding him unresponsive in his cell during a "sign of life" check.

Mitchell was the fifth inmate to die in the custody of the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in 2019, prompting multiple investigations, promises of reforms and the revival of a civilian jail advisory board.

A day before Mitchell died in the hospital, St. Louis County officials issued a press release praising its medical and jail staff response to Mitchell's medical emergency.

A second press release, released after Mitchell died, included the same timeline — an account that vastly contradicts what internal reports and inmates reported to the Post-Dispatch about what took place at the jail in the 72-hour span before Mitchell was admitted to a hospital and died.

"The biggest issue is the fact that they hid the equipment malfunction. Everybody knew," said Mark Pedroli, the attorney representing Mitchell’s brother in his civil complaint.

On Dec. 23, 2019, Mitchell reported having headaches and vomiting. The next morning, his symptoms worsened, and Mitchell’s brother was told by jail staff he couldn’t see his brother.

He was told Mitchell was in an infirmary, but Mitchell was suffering in his cell, the complaint states. During that day Mitchell continued to vomit, couldn’t stand up and had a fever of about 99.5 degrees. He was given Tylenol.

By the next morning, Christmas Day, all of the previous symptoms Mitchell reported continued in addition to his speech beginning to slur, according to the complaint.

Reports indicate the nurses were trying to figure out if Mitchell was faking. When he couldn’t walk to the infirmary, he was taken in a wheelchair. However, he was ordered back to his cell without any treatment, though by then a nurse had noted he was dehydrated, had slurred speech, couldn’t walk steadily, was vomiting and had headaches, according to the lawsuit.

Video shows Mitchell using the wall to hold himself up, sliding down the wall and lying on the ground for 10 minutes before other inmates helped him up, the complaint states.

A report obtained by the Post-Dispatch from the county’s medical examiner shows Mitchell had a stroke caused by hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

St. Louis County declined to comment on the lawsuit.