Lawsuit filed against St. Francois County after man dies by suicide in jail cell

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — The mother of a man who committed suicide last year while incarcerated at the St. Francois County jail has filed a federal lawsuit that argues officials didn't do enough to prevent her son from harming himself.

The suit filed Wednesday by Kelly Anderson, the mother of Michael Bennett, contends that jail officials were aware that her son had threatened to kill himself but didn't properly monitor him or take other steps to prevent his suicide on March 4, 2019.

Included as defendants in the suit are the county and its sheriff's department.

Bennett tore the collar from his jail-issued clothes to fashion a noose that he used to hang himself, Anderson said in her suit.

Bennett was arrested after he fought with two other men and then attempted to flee from sheriff's deputies by swimming across Lake Timberline, according to court records.

“It’s time to hold people accountable,” said Vonne Karraker, an attorney for Anderson. “The jailer is responsible for everything that happens in the jail. The jailer is responsible for training — putting in systems to prevent this from happening — and the sheriff is responsible to make sure the jailer is doing that.”