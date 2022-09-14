Lawsuit: Illinois Christian camp employee sexually abused 17-year-old counselor

BELLEVILLE — A former counselor at a Lutheran summer camp said she was groomed and repeatedly sexually assaulted by her 39-year-old supervisor when she was 17, according to a lawsuit filed last month.

The suit accuses leadership at Camp Wartburg, located in Monroe County roughly 30 miles south of downtown St. Louis, of not doing enough to prevent the abuse of the woman, identified only as Jane Doe. It asks for hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

A representative from the camp declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

The suit is the latest example of a Christian camp that has come under the microscope for sex abuse allegations. Kanakuk Kamp, in Branson, has faced a slew of complaints, including criminal charges against a prominent former director. Young Life, a Christian ministry headquartered in Colorado Springs, has also faced its own share of abuse allegations against employees.

Camp Wartburg is an affiliate of Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois that hosts more than 15,000 people each year for overnight camps, summer day programs, facility rentals and other events, according to its website.

Doe was working at the camp in 2020, the suit alleges, when her supervisor, Matthew T. Hubbard, groomed her by frequently isolating her in one-on-one activities, taking her for "driving lessons" and bringing her as his date to parties off camp grounds. He also repeatedly coerced her into engaging in sex acts between July and December 2020, according to the lawsuit.

Other camp employees reported to leadership that Hubbard was "flirting" with Doe, and the suit said Hubbard admitted to leaders that he was in a relationship with her.

Camp executive director Robert A. Polansky and manager John "Sparky" Hemenway eventually issued verbal and written warnings to Hubbard, but Polansky told local law enforcement officials that to his knowledge Doe was a "willing participant" in a relationship, the suit said.

The lawsuit says beyond failing to protect Doe, Wartburg also didn't do enough to vet employees and kept Hubbard on staff despite his conduct.

A hearing in the case is set for Oct. 24 in St. Clair County.