Lawsuit: Metro East volleyball coach degraded and retaliated against players

MASCOUTAH — A Metro East volleyball coach faces allegations he "degraded" and "demoralized" players in punishments for losing drills, yelled at them in front of fans and retaliated against them for reporting concerns to a counselor, according to a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Illinois federal court by former player Brooke Junker, accused Mascoutah High School head volleyball coach Todd Gober and the school district's board of discriminating against her and violating her civil rights.

It claims players were required to line up in a "spanking machine" where they slapped one another on the buttocks or acted like seals and donkeys as punishment for losing drills. It alleges they were paired up and required to navigate a maze of set mouse traps while wearing blindfolds then were made to eat sardines, radishes and other "disfavored" foods if they didn't perform well, while others received food they enjoyed, according to the lawsuit.

Junker's lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $500,000.

Gober, who is still acting as head coach, said most of the accusations were taken "out of context" and "can be explained."

"I certainly think that these accusations are not going to hold up," he said. "I'm surprised, I'm disappointed, I'm disheartened, but I also stand firmly by how we run the program and how we ran the program."

District Superintendent Craig Fiegel said the district had previously investigated complaints and determined Gober could continue as coach.

"We followed all the correct steps," he said.

Gober has been Mascoutah's coach for nearly a decade, with multiple third-place finishes at the state tournament and several sectional and regional titles. Before working at the high school, he coached at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville until 2011. Upon resignation, he said he wanted to spend more time with his family, according to a news release.

Last year, four seniors on the Mascoutah team said they had concerns about his coaching and talked to a school counselor about it, according to the lawsuit. The counselor then sent a note to administrators due to the "severity" of the allegations.

Gober was told about the conversation and held a private meeting with Junker and the team's other seniors, accusing them of disrespecting him, the lawsuit says. He eventually stripped the four girls of being captains, according to the lawsuit.

Junker's parents also met or sent emails to school and district officials and noted male players on other teams were treated differently. Officials promised to investigate, but Gober was never reprimanded, the lawsuit states.

Over the course of the year, Junker's grades slipped and her mental health suffered because of the experience, the lawsuit states. She had "emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, anxiety and depression" and is seeking compensation.

Gober stood by his program and coaching.

"There's always going to be multiple sides to a story," he said.

Junker's attorneys did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

A hearing has not yet been set in the case.