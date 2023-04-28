PINE LAWN — A former Pine Lawn employee claims in a lawsuit filed this week that Mayor Terry Epps fired her for telling other city officials that a coworker had sexually harassed and physically assaulted her.

The workplace discrimination lawsuit claims Epps fired the woman in August in retaliation and that the city did nothing to stop sexual harassment of women in the workplace, violating the Missouri Human Rights Act, a labor law forbidding workplace discrimination.

The alleged harasser touched the woman inappropriately on at least three occasions, including grabbing her from behind, rubbing himself on her, and attempting to stick his hand down her pants, the lawsuit claims.

The woman repeatedly told the man his advances were not welcome and eventually reported the incidents to two Pine Lawn aldermen, a resident on one of the city's commissions and another city coworker. The suit did not name the individuals.

But word reached both the harasser and the mayor, the lawsuit claims, "due to the small, close-knit environment of the city hall and its employees." The lawsuit does not detail how the mayor learned of the complaints but alleges the mayor and harasser had "a personal friendship."

Pine Lawn, a 0.6-square-mile city of about 2,700 residents in north St. Louis County, employed 13 full-time employees as of April 2022, including the mayor and seven aldermen, according to records.

Epps, the city's mayor since 2016, denied the allegations but referred questions to the city's contracted attorney, Anthony Gray.

"We think the suit has no merit, and we’re going to defend it vigorously," Gray said.

Neither the mayor nor the harasser was named as a defendant in the lawsuit — only the city of Pine Lawn. The man is still a Pine Lawn employee.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming him because he has not been charged with a crime. He told the Post-Dispatch he denies the allegations but declined further comment.

The woman suing Pine Lawn referred comment to an attorney, who did not return messages seeking comment. The Post-Dispatch does not typically name victims of alleged assaults.

The suit

The accuser in the lawsuit was hired to work part time for the city in February 2020. At work, according to the lawsuit, she was subject to "a regular barrage of unwanted sexual comments and advances" by a male coworker, including sexually inappropriate comments, during working hours at Pine Lawn City Hall, 6250 Steve Marre Ave.

The lawsuit details two occasions when the man grabbed the plaintiff around her hips and waist and pulled her close to him. Both times she rebuked him, and once he tried to put his hand down the front of her pants but the woman pushed him away, according to the suit.

The man then made sexual remarks asking if he could "bite her lips." The woman left the room upset and told an alderwoman about the incident.

On Aug. 12, after the woman told other staffers about the incident, Mayor Epps ordered the woman to clean restrooms in Pelton Jackson Park for an upcoming event, the suit claims. The mayor told her that another worker — the man she would later accuse of assault — would drive her to the park, but she refused and said she would drive herself.

The request was "unusual" and "outside the scope" of the woman's job duties, according to the lawsuit, because the park was known to be an unsafe place for women to work alone. After the woman raised concerns, she was told a police officer would meet her at the park.

But when she arrived, no one was there, according to the suit.

The woman returned to city hall and told several people there that she wouldn't clean the park and restrooms alone.

Three days later, on Aug. 15, Epps fired the woman for "abandoning her job," according to the suit.

Gray, the attorney for Pine Lawn, said Epps did not know about the woman's complaints.

"If he had gotten a whiff of this, he would have immediately asked me to look into it and investigate, and he would have tried to get to the bottom of it," he said. "We can’t investigate something we didn’t know about."

In October, the plaintiff filed a complaint with the Missouri Human Rights Commission and the Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The resulting lawsuit seeks at least $50,000 in damages, in addition to legal fees, for emotional distress, loss of income, loss of sleep and anxiety the woman suffered as a result of the city's actions.

Pine Lawn officials, the suit claims, did nothing to stop harassment and had "no recognized or known system" for reviewing employee complaints of sexual harassment or alerting employees that harassment would not be tolerated.

The city will launch an inquiry into the allegations, he said. Gray declined further comment, claiming it a "personnel matter."

It was unclear if the woman's alleged assault was reported to police.

Pine Lawn is one of several north St. Louis County suburbs that contracts policing services with the Vinita Park-based North County Police Cooperative. Chief Jon Buchannan referred questions to an attorney, Doug Rudman, who declined comment.