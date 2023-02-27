A Black former Rockwood School District administrator who resigned amid a wave of harassment and threats from parents and the public is suing the district for discrimination, saying officials there failed to respond until white employees also asked for help, and that the district has completed its “capitulation to the racist mob.”

Brittany Hogan, who resigned from Rockwood School District in April 2021, is seeking damages from the district and argues that its conduct violated state laws against race-based harassment, discrimination and retaliation. Hogan served as the district’s director of educational equity and diversity.

“As the only black woman in district leadership, I am concerned and uncomfortable of how quickly I’ve become the scapegoat of white rage,” Hogan wrote in an email to the district after she began receiving racist and threatening messages.

A spokesperson for Rockwood said the district is aware of the lawsuit but cannot comment on pending litigation. Rockwood covers western St. Louis County, and with approximately 20,000 students, is the third-largest district in Missouri.

“Rockwood continued to stay silent about Ms. Hogan’s targeted mistreatment,” the lawsuit says. “Rockwood punished Ms. Hogan for her complaints by ignoring her and subsequently excluding her from important meetings where her input would previously have been important, stripping her of her job responsibilities, and constructively discharging her.”

A lawyer representing Hogan declined to comment on the lawsuit. But the complaint filed in St. Louis County court catalogs a long list of instances when Hogan said she reported racist behavior and threats that she faced.

She began working at Rockwood in 2012 and received multiple promotions during her tenure. But her relationship with Rockwood unraveled during the 2020-2021 school year, with controversy emerging shortly after the district chose to have middle school and high school students — and any interested community members — read a book called “Stamped” in December 2020, through its “One Read” initiative that promotes shared readership of a single book.

The book “seeks to portray the lives of prominent figures in American history and the way in which their lives were impacted by systemic racism,” according to the lawsuit.

Although Hogan had no role in the choice of the book, she helped to promote it through a school Twitter account, along with other Rockwood employees.

Soon, Hogan and her secretary began to receive threatening and profane messages online, over the phone, and by email, the lawsuit says. Hogan was also informed of a parent alerting a school principal of a social media post that “mentioned hanging and lynching, using as a reference the tree on the Rockwood logo.” That tip said “the Rockwood Concerned Parents Facebook page had been directing hate speech and negativity at Ms. Hogan and one other high-ranking Black employee of Rockwood,” the lawsuit says.

The filing describes months of continued harassment with “no intervention from Rockwood,” despite officials being notified of the messages, and direct pleas from Hogan for them to “step up” and address what was happening.

Hogan was asked to “stay away” from Eureka High School, according to the suit, “as it was a particular location of racist invective from parents. This severely limited Ms. Hogan’s work, as Eureka is the central office of the entire district and is also where the board meetings were held.”

Issues didn’t solely emanate from outside of the school district, according to the lawsuit. A school librarian allegedly refused to promote the “One Read” effort — and later declined to support a celebration of Asian History Month — because she said those actions could affect her husband’s standing in a local police department.

Meanwhile, key district administrators are accused not only of indifference, but also of treating Hogan’s plight as “a win for Rockwood” and conveying that if she didn’t want to come to work, “she should quit, so the district no longer had to pay her,” the lawsuit says.

Hogan resigned in April of that school year. The lawsuit says the district’s school board expressed support for faculty the following month, only after white teachers and union members came forward with complaints about abuse they were also receiving.

Racial tension at Rockwood is not limited to Hogan or her time working there, the lawsuit states. Since her departure, it says there has been a “mass exodus” of other Black personnel.

And the lawsuit says that, in October, the Rockwood Board of Education “completed its capitulation to the racist mob by cutting three previously approved programs that were intended to help Black students at Rockwood who faced discrimination and other social woes.”