Lawsuit says Bel-Ridge police falsified reports in a political feud

BEL-RIDGE — A federal lawsuit says that police here falsely claimed that a resident attacked an alderman in 2018.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Sunday, names Alderman Michael Ruff as well as the police chief and six officers.

It says that during a contentious April 6, 2018, Board of Aldermen meeting, the board went into closed session and spectators were escorted out of the room and the building.

As city resident Manson Graves was leaving, Ruff approached him “in an aggressive manner” and had to be restrained by a police officer, the suit says. Ruff later told officers to write reports claiming Graves assaulted Ruff.

Graves was arrested May 18, 2018, and charged with assault, but county prosecutors refused the case and it was dismissed.

Ruff could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

The meeting followed the defeat of Mayor Rachel White by Willie Fair. White and police Chief Mark Harris blocked Fair from entering City Hall for more than two months. Fair had to sue to get the keys.