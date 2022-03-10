Lawsuit says Missouri officials illegally trying to defund Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood sued Missouri officials and health agencies Thursday, saying the state's plan to stop reimbursing the group for some medical procedures is unconstitutional and illegal.

The suit seeks to block a Department of Social Services decision going into effect Friday that would end the reimbursement of Planned Parenthood for services covered under the state's Medicaid program, MO HealthNet.

Those services include birth control, cancer screenings, sexually-transmitted disease testing and treatment, and other non-abortion care, Planned Parenthood says.

The lawsuit says HealthNet does not reimburse for abortions.

That DSS decision is based on language in a bill, signed into law last month, that cut Planned Parenthood out of the program.

Planned Parenthood said Missouri was the fourth state to launch a similar effort by politicians to "take aim at patients with low incomes, which disproportionately impacts women and people of color," the group said in a statement announcing the suit.

"The General Assembly once again has attempted to do through an appropriation bill what the Missouri Supreme Court has now twice declared cannot be done," the suit says. "(A)n appropriation bill cannot disqualify an otherwise eligible provider from participating in the MO HealthNet Program. Nor can an appropriation bill eliminate funding to a particular class of providers who are statutorily eligible to participate in that Program," the suit says.

The lawsuit was filed in Cole County Circuit Court against the department, MO HealthNet Division, the Missouri Medicaid Audit and Compliance Unit and associated state officials by Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, Planned Parenthood Great Plains, and Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

In an email in response to questions about the suit, Kelli Jones, a spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson, said, "…state agencies are beholden to the appropriations laws as enacted by the General Assembly. Other state legislatures have placed similar limitations on their Medicaid programs and ultimately the courts will adjudicate cases and controversies that arise from this kind of legislation."

Planned Parenthood said the move also violates federal Medicaid law, which allows patients to choose any provider for family planning care.

The group said it would launch a petition drive seeking to force federal officials to act to stop the moves.

Planned Parenthood said it's 11 health centers will continue caring for MO HealthNet patients "at no cost for now."

It also said Planned Parenthood served 52 percent of all patients who relied on HealthNet providers for family planning services in 2021, and that others cannot handle the thousands of patients that would be seeking care.

