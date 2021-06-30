Lawyer for 'QAnon Shaman' wants him released and housed in St. Louis

The lawyer for a man who entered the U.S. Capitol wearing fur and horns during the Jan. 6 insurrection wants him released from jail and housed in St. Louis.

Albert Watkins said during a federal court hearing held by video conference Wednesday that he has arranged secure housing for Jacob A. Chansley near his office, which is in Clayton. Watkins was responding to concerns by federal prosecutors that Chansley is a flight risk because his home state of Arizona borders Mexico.

Chansley, with his outfit and painted face, was one of the more recognizable of those who stormed the Capitol. He was also a follower of QAnon conspiracy theories who goes by the name “QAnon Shaman.” Watkins has said Chansley was duped by former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud.

Chansley, who is one of four Capitol defendants represented by Watkins, has pleaded not guilty to two felony and four misdemeanor charges stemming from his involvement in the Capitol breach.

Watkins on Wednesday cited Chansley's mental health issues, said he was invited into the Capitol by police and had undergone multiple "debriefings" by FBI agents and prosecutors.