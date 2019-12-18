Lawyer who won verdict against Monsanto in Roundup weed killer case accused of $200 million extortion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A lawyer who successfully sued Monsanto over Roundup was charged Tuesday in federal court, accused of trying to extort an unnamed company out of $200 million.

Timothy Litzenburg, 37, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was charged with transmitting interstate communications with intent to extort, attempted extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion and transmit interstate communications with intent to extort.

According to the criminal complaint, Litzenburg told the company in September that he had proof that it could be held responsible for manufacturing chemical compounds used by Monsanto to create the weed killer Roundup. Monsanto was acquired by Bayer in 2018.

Litzenburg also is accused of threatening to find more plaintiffs to sue the company unless it paid him $200 million in consulting fees.

Previously, Litzenburg was known for representing Dewayne Johnson who was awarded a $289 million verdict in his lawsuit alleging that Roundup caused his cancer.

Much of the evidence in the criminal complaint was based on calls from Litzenburg to the unnamed company's attorneys recorded by the Department of Justice.

The complaint also said Litzenburg's former law firm also filed a civil complaint against him in 2018 accusing him of stealing confidential information and trade secrets.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



St. Louis-area serial killers Crime tracker 2019 homicide map Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.