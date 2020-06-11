Lawyers agree to drop House of Pain gym lawsuit

ST. LOUIS — Lawyers on both sides of a dispute over the operation of the House of Pain gyms have agreed to drop the case, according to a federal court filing Wednesday.

The filing says a judge's order shutting down the gyms should be dissolved Monday, when county regulations allow gyms to reopen if they follow cleaning and other guidelines designed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The gym's two locations, in Maryland Heights and Chesterfield, had reopened in defiance of county coronavirus-related restrictions, sparking county and federal lawsuits and court hearings that lasted weeks.

House of Pain lawyer W. Christopher McDonough had argued that the county restrictions on gyms were arbitrary and are in conflict with state and federal orders regarding business closures.

A similar lawsuit filed by an antique store in St. Louis and a gym in St. Louis County has also been dismissed.

A suit filed by a nondenominational Christian church in St. Louis County was dismissed by a judge May 31 after county regulations on church operations changed.

