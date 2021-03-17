Lawyers blame St. Louis police and undercover cop for 2017 assault

ST. LOUIS — In opening statements Wednesday morning, lawyers for one current and one former St. Louis police officer blamed police commanders, a former officer who has pleaded guilty to attacking an undercover cop and also the undercover cop himself for his 2017 assault and civil rights violation.
The defense lawyers also said photos by St. Louis American and Reuters photographer Lawrence Bryant contradict claims that officer Steven Korte and former officers Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone assaulted Luther Hall. Hall was undercover at the time, documenting the actions of protesters.
The incident happened during protests on Sept. 17, 2017, that were sparked by the acquittal two days earlier of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on a murder charge.
Dustin Boone, Steven Korte and Christopher Myers are on trial in federal court, each facing a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. Myers faces a charge of destruction of evidence for allegedly smashing the cellphone belonging to the undercover officer, and Korte faces a charge of lying to the FBI.
In his statement Wednesday to jurors, Korte's lawyer John Rogers said Hall was following and running behind a man being chased by a police sergeant. Then Hall concealed himself in a small space between a generator and a traffic control box. Hall did not show his hands or comply with police commands, Rogers claimed.
Korte was nowhere near the arrest, Rogers said, and was only charged because rumors about his involvement were reinforced through lies by former officer Randy Hays, who has pleaded guilty and admitted striking Hall with a baton.
Echoing some of the opening statements Tuesday from Myers’ lawyer Scott Rosenblum, Rogers put most of the blame for the attack on Hays, who will be testifying in the trial.
Although prosecutors say a handful of officers have identified Korte’s voice on a cellphone video that Hall made, Rogers told jurors that recording was of poor quality and “very short.” Thirteen officers said they couldn’t identify Korte on the recording, he said.
Rogers also suggested that command staff were in part to blame for the chaos that night. Officers were tired and sometimes in ill-fitting gear. The officers on arrest teams were told by commanders to arrest certain people without seeing those people actually commit crimes.
Hall and his partner, Louis Nayes, were undercover without a “safe word,” and without the knowledge of command staff and officers on the street. Hall also didn’t cooperate with internal investigators, defense lawyers have said.
Boone's lawyer, Patrick Kilgore, told jurors in his opening statements that Boone’s text messages, which prosecutors have said showed his eagerness to assault protesters, were taken out of context. He also cited Bryant's photos, saying they showed that Boone was nowhere near Hall when the arrest took place.
Boone was there, he said, but he didn’t see what happened nor “put hands on Luther Hall in an inappropriate manner.”
In his opening statement on Tuesday, Myers’ lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, similarly blamed Hall and police command staff and said the Bryant photos proved Myers did not assault Hall.
Also on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin objected to what had become an all-white jury, saying defense lawyers had excluded potential Black jurors in a racially-biased manner. Defense lawyers denied that.
Hall is Black and Boone, Korte, Myers, Hays and Bailey Colletta, another officer who has pleaded guilty, are white.
The first witness Wednesday was Officer Louis Nayes, Hall’s partner, who said he was also detained by officers that night. Nayes is white and the arresting officers were Black. He said the arrest was “textbook.”
“Were you knocked down?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin asked. “No,” Nayes replied.
“Kicked?”
“No.”
“Hit?”
“No.”
“Pushed?”
“No.”
“Struck?”
“No.”
Prosecutors said earlier that they expected to present four days of testimony and evidence.