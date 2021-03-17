Lawyers blame St. Louis police and undercover cop for 2017 assault

Korte was nowhere near the arrest, Rogers said, and was only charged because rumors about his involvement were reinforced through lies by former officer Randy Hays, who has pleaded guilty and admitted striking Hall with a baton.

Echoing some of the opening statements Tuesday from Myers’ lawyer Scott Rosenblum, Rogers put most of the blame for the attack on Hays, who will be testifying in the trial.

Although prosecutors say a handful of officers have identified Korte’s voice on a cellphone video that Hall made, Rogers told jurors that recording was of poor quality and “very short.” Thirteen officers said they couldn’t identify Korte on the recording, he said.

Rogers also suggested that command staff were in part to blame for the chaos that night. Officers were tired and sometimes in ill-fitting gear. The officers on arrest teams were told by commanders to arrest certain people without seeing those people actually commit crimes.

Hall and his partner, Louis Nayes, were undercover without a “safe word,” and without the knowledge of command staff and officers on the street. Hall also didn’t cooperate with internal investigators, defense lawyers have said.