Lawyers claim Jennings man on death row was 1,800 miles away at time of quadruple murder

JENNINGS — Angela Rowe's family, worried they hadn't heard from her, asked police to make a welfare check at her Jennings home in early December 2004. The doors were locked so police climbed through a window.

They found Rowe dead, covered by blankets, and shot four times. Her three young children were also shot, their bodies left lined up on a bed. Rowe's live-in boyfriend, Leonard S. Taylor, was gone.

Taylor was arrested out of state days later and ultimately convicted of the quadruple slaying after a jury trial in St. Louis County in 2008. He is on death row, weeks away from execution.

But the latest push from Taylor's attorneys, filed Friday, claims that new sworn statements prove he was 1,800 miles away from Jennings when the murders happened and is innocent of the killings.

Taylor, 45, is scheduled to die by lethal injection Feb. 7 at the Missouri prison in Bonne Terre. His execution would be the third in 70 days in Missouri.

Taylor's defense attorneys Kent Gipson and Kevin Schriener obtained statements from Taylor's 31-year-old daughter, who was 13 in 2004, and her mother claiming Taylor was in California in late November that year and, the attorneys claim, could not have committed the murders.

They are hoping to trigger a year-old provision in state law that lets a prosecutor file a motion for a hearing before a judge if the prosecutor has information a defendant could be innocent or erroneously convicted. If prosecutor Bell's office files such a motion, a judge must review the evidence in a hearing.

Taylor's defense attorneys Kent Gipson and Kevin Schriener filed papers last Friday with the Conviction and Incident Review Unit in St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell’s office.

Christopher King, a spokesman for the county prosecutor, said Monday that the office was reviewing the information from Taylor's defense team.

Prosecutors have said that Taylor killed the family, admitted it in a phone call to his brother and fled to California. Taylor has claimed Rowe and the children were still alive when he boarded a flight from Lambert Field to Ontario, Calif., on the morning of Nov. 26, 2004.

Police found the bodies on Dec. 3 of that year. The dead were Rowe, 28; her daughters, Alexus Conley, 10, and AcQreya Conley, 6; and her son, Tyrese Conley, 5. All had been shot at a house on Park Lane.

Taylor was convicted largely on evidence such as a victim's blood on Taylor's designer spectacles, cell phone records and a palm print on an air freshener can. Taylor's brother told police Taylor called him to admit killing Rowe after Rowe came at him with a knife, then killed the kids because they witnessed it. But the brother later testified in court that his statements to police were untrue and the result of police coercion.

The new evidence from Taylor's defense team hinges on written declarations from Taylor's now-31-year-old daughter Deja Taylor and her mother, Mia Perry. They say Taylor was visiting them in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles on the Saturday or Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2004, which would have been Nov. 27 or 28. It was the first time Deja met her father, and he even put Deja on the phone with Rowe and one of Rowe's children, Deja Taylor said in her written statement.

"My father and Angela told me that they wanted me to come out to St. Louis to meet her and her children in person," Deja wrote. "I was so happy to connect with my father and his new family that I cried quite a bit that day."

Perry vouched for that and said she and Deja would have given the information to authorities years ago in defense of Taylor but were never asked. The jury heard his claims that he was in California but not from anyone who verified the dates.

The timing of Taylor's California visit is key, the defense team argues, because the timeline doesn't work with when prosecutors said the four people were slain. Rowe's sister said Rowe came by on Nov. 27 to lend her $50. A neighbor said he saw the children playing that weekend, after Taylor already would have left town.

Dr. Phillip Burch, the forensic pathologist, said the most likely time of death was two or three days before the bodies were discovered on Dec. 3. But Burch conceded that the low temperatures in the house and the air conditioning unit that was running could have meant they actually died eight to 10 days earlier.

Gipson and Schriener now argue that Burch switched the timing as part of the prosecution's "shenanigans" once prosecutors realized Taylor had an air-tight alibi for the eight days before the discovery of the bodies.

Gipson and Schriener are asking Prosecuting Attorney Bell's office to review trial notes to see if there was any indication of when and why Burch decided to change his testimony. Dr. Burch died in 2014. The defense team also wants an independent medical examiner to look at the case.

In asking for a review, Taylor's defense team floated a theory last week about an alternate perpetrator — they argue that Rowe and her children were killed when drug dealers showed up at Rowe's home and couldn't find drugs they thought were being stashed there. Taylor was a cocaine dealer in the St. Louis area, involved in drug trafficking with the East St. Louis Gangster Disciples gang, his lawyers said. After a drug deal went bad, Taylor thought the Disciples were going to kill him so he quickly left town on Nov. 26.

Taylor did not testify at his trial. He barred his defense team from presenting any witnesses in the penalty phase. Taylor said he was a Muslim and told the trial judge that Allah, not man, would determine his fate.

"Only Allah can spare my life, only Allah gave me life. So if they impose a death sentence that means nothing to me, okay?" Taylor told the judge, St. Louis County Circuit Judge James R. Hartenbach.

Taylor has not yet replied to a reporter's request for comment.

Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty point out that Taylor has always maintained his innocence. The Death Penalty Information Center said that, since 1973, at least 190 people sentenced to death in the United States have been exonerated.

In addition to his four convictions of first-degree murder, Taylor is serving a sentence of 100 years in prison for an unrelated forcible rape in St. Louis. Taylor also had prior convictions in a San Diego County, California, for rape, and drug and thefts cases in the St. Louis area.