Lawyers for former Kirkwood teacher accused of raping student seek dismissal of charges

KIRKWOOD — Lawyers for a former Kirkwood High School teacher accused of raping a student in the 1990s say charges should be dismissed because a special prosecutor was improperly appointed.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office sought a special prosecutor in December 2019, saying Bell and the former teacher, Christopher J. Stephens, were once community college colleagues.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar then took on the case. But Stephens' lawyers say Lohmar was appointed to handle a warrant application by Kirkwood police, not Stephens' specific case.

They also say Lohmar had no power to appoint assistants to the case.

Stephens, 54, of Glendale, was indicted by a grand jury Sept. 16 on three counts of statutory sodomy and two counts of statutory rape.

The indictment says that between September 1997 and January 1998, Stephens engaged in sex acts with the student at his office, in the school's prop room and at his house.