 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawyers for former St. Louis cop blame police culture for 2017 beating
0 comments

Lawyers for former St. Louis cop blame police culture for 2017 beating

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Lawyers for a former St. Louis police officer convicted of a role in the beating of an undercover colleague will ask a judge for 26 months in prison at his sentencing next week, rather than the 10 years prosecutors are seeking.

In a sentencing memo filed Monday, Dustin Boone's lawyers said a decade-long sentence would be "disproportionately high." They say Boone did not participate in the initial attack on Detective Luther Hall on Sept. 17, 2017, but simply held him down later. They say his actions were prompted by other officers "acting as though" they were making a lawful arrest.

Hall and his arrest

Undercover officer Luther Hall, left, suffered injuries when fellow St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested him on Sept. 17, 2017. At right is the image of the arrest, by St. Louis American photographer Lawrence Bryant, entered into evidence at trial.

They also attack the culture of the St. Louis police department, saying it condoned and even encouraged violence, and calling it a place "where being cavalier about violence, particularly racial violence, was far too prevalent." 

"This prosecution against Dustin Boone takes snapshots of his life and paints him as a racist, uncaring thug. He's none of those things," the memo says.

The defense lawyers, Justin Kuehn and Stephen Williams, insist Boone is not a racist, praise Boone's charitable works and call him "a doting husband and incredible father," citing a series of letters from friends, relatives and former colleagues.

They also say he shouldn't face more time than another former officer, Randy Hays, who admitted beating Hall. Hall was working undercover, documenting activity before and after protests turned violent.

The police department and the St. Louis Police Officers' Association declined to comment on the defense filing.

In their own memo filed last week, prosecutors said Boone should receive a decade in prison, which is also the recommended sentence under federal guidelines. They said Boone saw his assignment to the Civil Disobedience Team as an opportunity to beat protesters and said he showed off by using FaceTime to broadcast his actions to his then-girlfriend. They also said he had a history of abusing suspects, including a juvenile.

Text messages in federal indictment 1 of 3

Three pages of the 11 page federal indictment filed against St. Louis police officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers, and Bailey Colletta contains an exchange of some of the text messages the officers sent to each other. 1 of 3

Both sides also said a prison sentence would deter other police officers from similar behavior.

Boone was convicted by a federal jury in June of a civil rights charge, deprivation of rights under color of law. The jury could not reach a verdict on a charge of destruction of evidence against another former officer, Christopher Myers.

Dustin Boone

Former St. Louis police officer Dustin Boone arrives at the Thomas F. Eagleton Federal Courthouse in St. Louis on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

In an earlier trial, a different jury acquitted Myers and Officer Steven Korte of the civil rights charge, and acquitted Korte of a charge of lying to the FBI.

Myers will plead guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights and admit damaging Hall’s phone by throwing it, his lawyer has said. He is expected to receive probation.

Hays was sentenced last month to four years and four months in prison for beating Hall. Bailey Colletta received probation for lying to the FBI and a grand jury about the beating.

Hall, who was left with permanent injuries from the attack, settled a civil lawsuit against police for $5 million.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge speaks about new Homer G. Phillips medical facility

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News