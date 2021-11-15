Lawyers for former St. Louis cop blame police culture for 2017 beating

ST. LOUIS — Lawyers for a former St. Louis police officer convicted of a role in the beating of an undercover colleague will ask a judge for 26 months in prison at his sentencing next week, rather than the 10 years prosecutors are seeking.

In a sentencing memo filed Monday, Dustin Boone's lawyers said a decade-long sentence would be "disproportionately high." They say Boone did not participate in the initial attack on Detective Luther Hall on Sept. 17, 2017, but simply held him down later. They say his actions were prompted by other officers "acting as though" they were making a lawful arrest.

They also attack the culture of the St. Louis police department, saying it condoned and even encouraged violence, and calling it a place "where being cavalier about violence, particularly racial violence, was far too prevalent."

"This prosecution against Dustin Boone takes snapshots of his life and paints him as a racist, uncaring thug. He's none of those things," the memo says.

The defense lawyers, Justin Kuehn and Stephen Williams, insist Boone is not a racist, praise Boone's charitable works and call him "a doting husband and incredible father," citing a series of letters from friends, relatives and former colleagues.