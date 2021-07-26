Lead St. Louis County prosecutor in police brutality cases leaves for job in Maryland

CLAYTON — The head of the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office team that investigates police officers for crimes is leaving for a job with the Maryland Attorney General's Office, officials said.
Since 2019, Dana Mulhauser has led St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell's Conviction and Incident Review Unit that has investigated allegations of excessive force by police and other crimes involving police officers in St. Louis County.
Among the cases Mulhauser's team investigated were the deadly police shooting of Terry Tillman near the St. Louis Galleria, shots fired at a fleeing driver by two Velda City police officers last year and the re-investigation of the 2014 Ferguson police killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown.
Mulhauser will lead a team in Maryland that investigates killings by police, officials said.
“I have devoted my career to investigating excessive-force cases because I believe that they are among the most crucial tests of our values and commitments to each other,” Mulhauser said in a news release from the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
A spokesman for Bell said the office has begun seeking a replacement.