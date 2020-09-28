 Skip to main content
Leader of St. Louis County jail advisory board steps down as new leader takes office
County Council Meeting

Phillip Duvall delivers a statement to the County Council on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the County Council chambers in Clayton. The meeting was called to discuss county jail procedures after the deaths of three inmates, however no representatives from the jail attended. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

CLAYTON — The chairman of a board that makes recommendations about the St. Louis County jail stepped down from leading the board last week, but said he will remain as a member.

The Rev. Phillip Duvall told fellow members of the Justice Services Advisory Board that he was stepping down because of a health concern. The board had not chosen a successor.

County Executive Sam Page revived the long-dormant board in July 2019 to help turn around a jail that had experienced a series of inmate deaths. The seven-member board has, at times, had to fight for access and information and has asked for a bigger role in reforms.

The change on the board comes as the jail welcomes a new acting director, Douglas W. Burris after the resignation of Raul Banasco on Aug. 26 amid allegations he created a toxic work environment.

Sports