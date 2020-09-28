Leader of St. Louis County jail advisory board steps down

CLAYTON — The chairman of a board that makes recommendations about the St. Louis County jail stepped down from leading the board last week, but said he will remain as a member.

The Rev. Phillip Duvall told fellow members of the Justice Services Advisory Board that he was stepping down because of a health concern. The board had not chosen a successor.

County Executive Sam Page revived the long-dormant board in July 2019 to help turn around a jail that had experienced a series of inmate deaths. The seven-member board has, at times, had to fight for access and information and has asked for a bigger role in reforms.

The change on the board comes as the jail welcomes a new acting director, Douglas W. Burris after the resignation of Raul Banasco on Aug. 26 amid allegations he created a toxic work environment.

