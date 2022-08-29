Leaders push for end to police chases after man killed in St. Louis over weekend

ST. LOUIS — Civil rights leaders here are again calling on police to end high-speed chases after a pedestrian was killed this weekend by a speeding car in north St. Louis.

The presidents of the St. Louis and St. Louis County NAACP reiterated demands for an overhaul of area police department policies, pushing for stricter rules and perhaps even technological solutions.

“When you put a human face on these situations, it’s not just a statistical number that you add to the count,” said John Bowman, president of NAACP St. Louis County. “It’s a real loss of a human being’s life.”

The pursuits are an ongoing issue for the city, which has been named in at least five lawsuits this year involving people who were injured or killed in police chases. Meanwhile, the policy debate has focused on when exactly a police interaction turns into a pursuit and what should be done to reduce their frequency.

In May, after seven people died during pursuits in a 15-day span in St. Louis and St. Louis County, the NAACP pulled in a federal mediator to set parameters for when police chases are warranted. Those discussions are soon set to resume, could conclude by the end of September, and could lead to a federal consent decree between the parties, NAACP leaders said.

The latest fatality occurred Saturday just after midnight after St. Louis police officers attempted to pull over a 1997 Ford Taurus that was driving erratically in the 5100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, police said. The driver refused to stop and instead sped up.

“Officers disengaged and followed the path of the vehicle at a significant distance,” according to a police report. The car then struck and killed a pedestrian standing on a sidewalk about a mile away, at Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue, about a mile and a half north of Forest Park.

Police have not released the identity of the pedestrian but believe he is in his 60s.

Officers chased the 27-year-old suspect on foot after the crash and used a Taser on him, police said. He was arrested and taken to a hospital.

The city’s interim public safety director, Dan Isom, said Monday morning he expects the man to be charged. He noted the city has seen a total of 42 fatal accidents this year.

The department’s policy allows pursuits “when an officer has reason to believe that the suspect has committed a felony involving the use, or threatened use, of deadly force and a delay in apprehending the suspect(s) will pose a danger to other people.”

The policy also says the officer “will decide to pursue based on facts known at the time.” The policy acknowledges the inherent dangers to officers and others, and spells out all the conditions an officer must weigh along the way and how a supervisor can call it off. The pursuit must also end when the lead police vehicle loses sight of the suspect’s vehicle for 15 seconds.

Isom noted that some risk is involved in all police stops.

“The only way to mitigate any possible danger for anyone would be to not to attempt to pull people over at all,” Isom said Monday.

But local NAACP leaders said this weekend’s deadly accident was the latest reflection of a recurring issue.

“There are a lot of details that are missing,” said Adolphus Pruitt, president of the St. Louis NAACP. “It may be a pursuit that didn’t need to happen, and we may have a loss of life that could’ve been avoided.”

Bowman said some of the area’s deadly police chases often began as minor traffic stops for things such as expired license plates and traffic violations.

Michael Durham, a local lawyer with a special interest in police pursuit cases, said the majority of the city’s police pursuits are happening in the northern parts of the city, in predominately Black neighborhoods. He called it a form of “police violence.”

“There’s still so much death and so much pain that revolves around the use of police pursuits,” he said.

Durham represents two people in a lawsuit alleging three city police officers in July 2019 caused a fleeing drug suspect's vehicle to crash into a St. Louis County woman's vehicle, killing her and injuring someone else.

While a court dismissed the lawsuit in December 2021, he has appealed and is set to make oral arguments in September.

In another case, a woman suffered disabling injuries to her head, neck, spine, shoulder and back after a police officer on a high-speed chase swerved into her lane at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Natural Bridge Road during a chase in 2021, according to the suit.

In another, police are accused of violating policy by chasing a man who ran a stop sign in 2019 at West Florissant Avenue and Adelaide Avenue. Officers chased the man through north St. Louis, reaching speeds of 70 mph until they reached Natural Bridge Avenue near Fairground Park, where an officer ran into the back of the car they were pursuing, causing him to crash into Joseph Powell’s vehicle, according to the lawsuit. Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Durham said a ruling in a 1999 pursuit lawsuit has controlled how the courts handle these cases but he hopes state law will change so departments across Missouri can be held legally accountable.