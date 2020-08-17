You are the owner of this article.
Lebanon man charged in crash that killed pedestrian
BELLEVILLE — A Lebanon man is facing multiple charges after prosecutors say he hit two pedestrians, killing one, while driving drunk Saturday in Lebanon. 

Teddy Weil is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI after St. Clair County prosecutors say he hit two women with his truck on Saturday. Weil's blood-alcohol concentration was above the legal limit at the time of the crash, prosecutors say. 

The woman who died in the crash was Donna Weil. Authorities did not say if the driver and victim were related.

Weil is being held on a $75,000 bond at St. Clair County Jail.

