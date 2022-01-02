Lemay man charged in deadly robbery attempt in city's Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A Lemay man is facing charges in a deadly shooting stemming from a robbery attempt in the city's Carondelet neighborhood in April 2020.

Matthew Brown, 38, of the 200 block of Velma Avenue, was charged Dec. 30 with armed criminal action and second-degree murder, also known as felony murder in the shooting death of his alleged accomplice. Court documents identify the man who was killed as Bruce Ellis. Police have not identified him or provided his age or approximate address.

According to police and charges, at about 10:35 p.m. on April 29, 2020 Brown and Ellis exited a red van near the 5300 block of South Compton Ave. Police said Brown pointed a gun at a man, 31, and that both Brown and Ellis announced a robbery.