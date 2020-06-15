Lemay man charged in death in Bevo Mill neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Lemay man without provocation fatally shot a man who was walking on a sidewalk last week in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood, according to court records.

Darryl James Anderson Jr., 34, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He lives in the 900 block of Reed Avenue in the Lemay area of St. Louis County.

Anderson allegedly shot the man late Thursday night in the 4900 block of Christy Boulevard. The victim was found in the street just before midnight, and he died at a hospital. He was in his 20s. Court records identified the victim as Daron H. Jefferson.

Jefferson was gunned down on a sidewalk next to a 7-Eleven convenience store at 4948 Christy Boulevard. Police said in a probable cause statement that Anderson had gone into the store, armed with a handgun, and the store owner thought Anderson seemed agitated.

Anderson returned to his car. As he pulled out of the parking lot, Anderson shot Jefferson and drove away, police said. Jefferson had been walking on the sidewalk and didn't appear to pose a threat and didn't have a weapon, police said. The shooting was captured on surveillance video.