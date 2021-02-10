Lemay man charged with threatening to kill members of Frontenac church

FRONTENAC — A Lemay man is facing charges of making threats to kill members of a church in Frontenac.

Ronald Embry, 35, of the 1400 block of Wachtel Drive in unincorporated south St. Louis County, was charged Jan. 20 with a felony count of making a terrorist threat. Charges say Embry sent text messages the day before to a missionary worker for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 10445 Clayton Road in Frontenac.

"The first message began with a threat to kill about 50 members of the church," Frontenac officer Ken Easler said in a police affidavit. "Defendant was identified through the phone number used to communicate the threats."

Charging documents say Embry admitted sending the messages, acknowledging, "I know it's serious to make terroristic threats."

According to Frontenac police and a court clerk's summary of a Feb. 2 bail reduction hearing, Embry may have sent the text messages to win back a woman he previously dated and who attended the Mormon church.

His lawyer could not be reached.

Police said in charges that Embry is a potential threat because of his conduct and a photo in his phone of him holding a rifle. His criminal history includes a pending domestic assault charge in Jefferson County.

A judge reduced Embry's bail in the Frontenac case from $75,000 cash-only to $10,000 cash-only, court records show.

