Lemay man killed in crash after motorist flees St. Louis County police

UPDATED at 4:45 p.m. Thursday with name of man who died.

ST. LOUIS — One man died and two were critically injured Wednesday when a motorist fleeing from St. Louis County police crashed into another vehicle.

The collision was at the intersection of South Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard, within the city limits of St. Louis. A pickup truck flew into the air and ended up in a tree after being broadsided by the fleeing car about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"Sounded like it was a literal explosion," a witness, Michael Bini, told the Post-Dispatch. "It was concussive. I could feel it."

The man who died was identified Thursday as Derek Pratt, 44, of the 1900 block of Telford Drive in the Lemay area. Pratt was thrown from his pickup after it was struck by the suspect's car.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that county police have tried to stop a car that later was involved in a fatal crash. In both cases, an innocent person is the one who died, including a toddler in April.

In Wednesday's crash, in addition to Pratt's death, police said two men who were in the fleeing car were badly hurt. Firefighters had to cut open the vehicle, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, to free the men. The driver, a 26-year-old, was unconscious when he was taken away on a gurney. His passenger, a 33-year-old, was conscious.

St. Louis police said the suspect and his passenger remained in critical condition Thursday at a hospital. Their names were not released by police.

Even though the crash was in the city of St. Louis, police in St. Louis County were involved because they had tried to stop the car that caused the crash. Police wanted to stop the driver as part of a drug investigation on the parking lot of the River City Casino, officials said.

St. Louis County police Sgt. Tracy Panus told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday morning that there was no pursuit.

"St. Louis County Police were in the area conducting a drug investigation when our officers attempted to make a traffic stop," Panus said in an email. "When the vehicle failed to stop, our officers immediately ceased all efforts to stop the vehicle. There was no pursuit."

County police Chief Kenneth Gregory was at the scene of the crash, talking with investigators.

Bini, the witness, told the Post-Dispatch that he heard sirens and saw an officer throw down spike strips just before the crash.

"That is part of the investigation," Panus said, when asked if police used spike strips. "We did attempt to stop the vehicle with lights and sirens on a marked patrol vehicle."

Bini said he was walking near River City Casino Boulevard and saw an officer cradling spike strips in his hands. The officer was wearing a vest marked county police, Bini said.

Bini saw a red sedan, the Hyundai, speeding toward him, heading west on River City Casino Boulevard, approaching South Broadway. Bini said he could hear police sirens. "Then I heard someone shout, 'Okay now!'" and the officer tossed the spike strips onto River City Casino Boulevard, less than 300 feet from the intersection with South Broadway.

"When he hit the strips, I heard all four tires pop," Bini said of the red car. "He lost all control. He T-boned the pickup."

Panus disputed the witness account that all four tires were deflated. Panus said the only flat tire was on the front driver’s side, near where the impact occurred. She also pointed out that tires don't immediately deflate when they run over spike strips, but rather it's a gradual flattening.

Pratt's pickup was heading north on South Broadway when it was hit by the Hyundai. Bini said he was standing about 25 to 30 feet from the collision.

Bini, 48, who described himself as a local artist, said the force of impact was so great that the 3/4-ton pickup was lifted 10 feet in the air and hurled into the tree.

Bini estimated the Hyundai had been traveling at 100 mph or more when it hit the pickup. "It was faster than if I was standing on a highway and the car blew by me," he said. The traffic crash reconstruction team with St. Louis police will be analyzing all elements of the crash, including the speed.

Bini wondered why the spike strips weren't thrown down farther to the west, past the intersection, where there is a more wide open area and less chance to harm innocent motorists.

St. Louis police said they recovered a firearm and suspected narcotics after the crash.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that St. Louis County police have tried to stop a car that later was involved in a fatal crash. Jace Richardson, 2, and his mother were thrown from their car the morning of April 22 when a suspected car thief collided with their vehicle and another car while being chased by police, authorities said.

Jace died six days later.

The motorist in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash at West Florissant Avenue and Hudson Drive. The suspect, Leon M. Russell, 29, was uninjured. St. Louis County police said the police pursuit of Russell fell within their pursuit guidelines. It was warranted, Panus said, because the vehicle was reported taken in a violent offense, an armed carjacking overnight in the city.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Russell with second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked or suspended license. Russell lives in the 1400 block of Laredo Avenue in unincorporated St. Louis County.

