Lewis Reed, the former St. Louis aldermanic president, signs Rosenblum as defense counsel

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, who resigned in June after being indicted on federal corruption charges, has hired the region’s preeminent defense lawyer, Scott Rosenblum.

Rosenblum has taken on many high-profile defendants over the years. He represented former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger when he was charged in a 2019 corruption probe, and he was part of former Gov. Eric Greitens' legal team when he faced invasion of privacy charges in St. Louis.

Reed, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad were charged earlier this month with using their positions to pass property tax abatement legislation benefiting a small businessman who in turn gave them cash bribes. Collins-Muhammad resigned from the board in May; Reed and Boyd resigned after they were indicted. All three have pleaded not guilty.

The bombshell case has upended St. Louis politics and triggered a new race for Reed’s job, among the most powerful in St. Louis.

Reed’s lawyer in the case was initially Peter Cohen, who shares office space with Reed's wife, Mary Entrup, also an attorney. Cohen said Thursday he was retained to represent Reed in the early stages of his defense while he sought permanent counsel. Cohen plans to withdraw as Reed's lawyer now that the former board president has hired Rosenblum.

