License office workers in Ferguson, Florissant accused of illegal registrations

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Four employees of the Ferguson and Florissant license offices were charged Thursday after authorities said they accepted money and gifts for illegal vehicle registrations.

The four were accused of processing vehicle registrations in 2021 without obtaining valid safety and emissions inspections, personal property taxes, or gift letters, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.

"I don't know of anyone who looks forward to renewing their vehicle registration, but things like vehicle safety and emission inspections do serve a purpose in keeping us safe while driving and helping to keep our air clean," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Eddie Johnson III, 33, of St. Louis, Deandre Walton, 40, of Spanish Lake, and Courtney Branch, 20, of Pagedale were each charged with three counts of forgery. The three worked at the Ferguson License Office.

Johnson also faces three charges of acceding to corruption by a public servant.

Lavonda Jameson, 45, of Florissant, who worked at that city's license office, was charged with six counts of forgery.

Authorities did not confirm whether any of the four had resigned or been fired.

Forgery is a Class D felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison and fine of up to $10,000. Acceding to corruption by a public servant, a Class E felony, is punishable by up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

