 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Light snow flurries expected this weekend in St. Louis area
0 comments

Light snow flurries expected this weekend in St. Louis area

{{featured_button_text}}
National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring forecast

This map from the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring shows the forecast for Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

UPDATED at 7:05 p.m.

Snow flurries will continue to frolic around the St. Louis area Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

No precipitation is expected Saturday, but flurries could return Sunday, according to NWS meteorologist Melissa Byrd, who noted that accumulation was not expected. 

The NWS' winter weather advisory remains in place until 9 p.m. Friday.

Most areas in the metro area got less than a half-inch of snow Friday evening, and wind gusts reached 33 mph, Byrd said. 

Meteorologist Ben Herzog said earlier that forecasts of up to two inches of snow — the initial forecast for parts of the region — don't typically warrant a winter weather advisory, but windy conditions and the timing around rush hour added to the concern, he said. 

Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday are expected to top out in the mid-30s. 

________________________________

Scenes from an icy New Year's morning create a Winter wonderland

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports