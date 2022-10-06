Limping teen hides gunshot wound from mom, St. Louis police for days

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis teenager hid his bullet wound from his mother for days, limping around the house and telling her he got hurt on a playground, police said.

The mother finally took the boy to a hospital, where they discovered the injury from gunfire. Police were notified on Wednesday.

St. Louis police said the 15-year-old boy didn't give police details about exactly when he was shot or by whom. He only told police it was near Minnesota Avenue and Itaska Street on Sept. 29.

With little to go on, police said they have no suspects.

The boy is the latest child in the St. Louis metro area to be injured by gunfire. Sixteen have died, and at least 65 others were injured through the first eight months of the year. Nearly all of them were in St. Louis.