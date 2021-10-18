Lincoln County charges Minnesota woman after car crash severely injures infant

LINCOLN COUNTY — A Minnesota woman who police said had fled that state with her 3-month-old infant has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the vehicle they were in was involved in an early morning crash in Lincoln County on Monday.

Dectrini Vershun Boldien, 30, of Red Wing, Minnesota, and her 3-month-old infant were being treated at St. Louis-area hospitals, Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood said.

Boldien's vehicle had a child restraint device, but the infant was not in it when the three-vehicle crash occurred, a witness told the Missouri Highway Patrol. The witness found the infant face down in a seat, not breathing, and began to perform CPR, the highway patrol report said.

The infant was in critical condition Monday night with severe brain swelling, multiple rib fractures and other injuries, Wood said. Boldien also was being treated, but was able to walk after the crash, Wood said.

Officers from the Troy, Missouri, Police Department responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 61. Other details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available, although the highway patrol statement said at least one other person was taken to a hospital for treatment.