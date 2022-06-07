Lincoln County man dies after car runs off highway, hits trees

A man from Lincoln County died Monday night after his car ran off a highway and struck two trees, authorities said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Billy L. McClure, 61, of Hawk Point, Missouri.
McClure was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Corvette north on Highway 47 in Warren County when it crashed just after 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The patrol said the car ran off the highway south of North Rock Church Road and hit two trees. McClure was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He died at the scene.