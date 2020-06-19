Lincoln County man who strangled wife charged with murder, prosecutor says

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Friday with name of woman who died and additional details from prosecutor

TROY, Mo. — A Lincoln County man could face life in prison after being charged with murder following what police say was a domestic dispute with his wife.

Albert Cassella, 37, of the 100 block of Maple Shade Drive in Old Monroe, is charged with first-degree murder and domestic assault.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Michael L. Wood identified the victim as 37-year-old Amanda Pearson. She was admitted to a hospital with signs of extreme strangulation on May 20 and died four days later.

Wood said Pearson was without a pulse and unresponsive and never regained consciousness. Wood said she was brain dead and her family made the decision to remove her from life support.

Police went to their home the night of May 20. Cassella called 911, reporting that his wife was unconscious after a fight, and a dispatcher instructed him to perform CPR, Wood said.