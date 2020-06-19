Lincoln County man who strangled wife charged with murder, prosecutor says

UPDATED at 11 a.m. Friday with name of woman who died and additional details from prosecutor
TROY, Mo. — A Lincoln County man could face life in prison after being charged with murder following what police say was a domestic dispute with his wife.
Albert Cassella, 37, of the 100 block of Maple Shade Drive in Old Monroe, is charged with first-degree murder and domestic assault.
Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Michael L. Wood identified the victim as 37-year-old Amanda Pearson. She was admitted to a hospital with signs of extreme strangulation on May 20 and died four days later.
Wood said Pearson was without a pulse and unresponsive and never regained consciousness. Wood said she was brain dead and her family made the decision to remove her from life support.
Police went to their home the night of May 20. Cassella called 911, reporting that his wife was unconscious after a fight, and a dispatcher instructed him to perform CPR, Wood said.
Later Cassella told investigators that his wife had slapped him and went to the bedroom to get a handgun, according to a May 21 press release from the Lincoln County sheriff's office. Cassella said she pointed a handgun at him and he strangled her until she stopped breathing, the sheriff's office said.
Wood said a gun recovered from the home belonged to Cassella and the gun has been sent for analysis to see if Pearson's fingerprints are on it. Wood said there were some "evidentiary inconsistencies" regarding the gun but he did not elaborate.
Police pointed out that Cassella is 6-foot-9 and weighs 369 pounds, while Pearson was 5-foot-6 and weighed 170 pounds.
Cassella was charged with assault when Pearson was still alive; a grand jury indicted him Thursday on the additional charge of murder.
Cassella's attorney, Michael Jacobs, said he is awaiting reports from the prosecuting attorney's office. Jacobs said Cassella maintains his innocence.
Cassella is being held without bond at Lincoln County Jail. His next court date for a bond hearing is scheduled for June 25.
Pearson had two children from a prior marriage but the children were not in the home at the time of the assault, Wood said. Her family could not be reached for comment Friday.
Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.
