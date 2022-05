LINCOLN COUNTY — Investigators on Wednesday were investigating an apparent murder-suicide in rural Lincoln County, according to police.

Lincoln County deputies said they were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Chappel Hill Drive, just west of Troy, Missouri.

Inside the home they found two adults dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators said there was evidence it was a murder-suicide and they are not looking for additional suspects.