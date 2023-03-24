TROY, Mo. — A man whose grandparents were shot to death earlier this week inside their trailer home was charged Friday with murder.

Davionne M. McRoberts, 25, is accused of killing his grandfather, Donald "Mack" McRoberts, and his grandfather's wife, Kathy Chatman McRoberts, in Troy on Monday evening — a full 26 hours before their bodies were discovered.

Investigators and relatives said Davionne McRoberts showed signs of a mental break in recent weeks, including claiming to be God and posting threats to Facebook. He indicated to a friend before the murders that it was "time" to be famous, charges allege.

Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood filed two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action against Davionne McRoberts, who is held without bond. Wood said a court will determine if McRoberts is competent to stand trial.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, Davionne McRoberts told a Troy officer after his arrest that he was a psychic and asked for the officer's zodiac sign. He told the officer he thinks pedophiles "steal innocence," and told the medical staff he has heard voices since he was a child, police said.

After the killings, Wood said, Davionne McRoberts ran through the woods barefoot and was seen later wearing only boxers.

A friend of Davionne McRoberts, told police that he, Davionne and a third friend were at the grandparents' home Monday. The two friends sat on the porch with Donald McRoberts while the grandson went inside to charge his phone. Kathy McRoberts was inside the home too.

The friend heard three shots, then saw Donald run inside and yell his grandson's name. The two friends took off and didn't see Davionne McRoberts again, police said.

One of the friends told officers that before the murders, Davionne McRoberts had said it was "time." The friend thought it was a reference to becoming famous. McRoberts had told his two friends he wanted to show them something and was "making references to a sacrifice," police said. The friend said he wasn't sure what his friend meant.

Troy is a town of about 13,000 residents. Troy police Det. Lt. Chris Voland said the community was devastated by the deaths.

"This senseless act of violence has shaken all of us to the core," Voland said on the Police Department's Facebook page Friday morning. "We stand with the McRoberts family" and those impacted by the crime.

Donald "Mack" McRoberts was an Army veteran who retired after serving in the military police. He also volunteered at a local food bank, his younger sister Pamela McRoberts said. He met Kathy through his sister, and they were married in 2017. Voland said they were active in the community and beloved members of the Calvary Church.

Voland said in an interview that he had met Donald McRoberts because Donald's brother has mental health issues and police would run across the brother panhandling around Troy at times. "Donald would come and take custody of his brother," Voland said.

On Monday night, between about 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., neighbors near the McRoberts' trailer, heard what sounded like gunshots. Voland said no one called police to report the gunfire.

"This is a rural community," Voland explained, "so sounds of gunfire kind of happen on and off all the time."

That was about 26 hours before police arrived to find the couple dead. Officers arrived about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 600 block of Eames Street.

Donald McRoberts had gunshot wounds to his chest, forehead and finger. Kathy McRoberts was shot in the shoulder and hip.

Officers had gone to the trailer after the couple's granddaughter asked police for a wellness check because Pamela McRoberts couldn't reach them by phone. Pamela McRoberts told a reporter she talked to Kathy daily by phone and didn't have a car to check on them herself.

Officers saw a white Dodge Grand Caravan parked in the driveway. The vehicle was registered to one of Donald McRoberts' granddaughters, who was living with Davionne McRoberts in Moscow Mills. Police learned that the grandaughter had let him borrow the van. Police searched for him using drones in a creek or wooded area.

Earlier Monday, the day police believe she was killed, Kathy McRoberts was on a phone call with her son for his birthday. She mentioned to her son that Donald and his grandson had quarreled and that Davionne threatened to kill Donald. Court records say her son asked if the threat was serious, but Kathy McRoberts didn't seem concerned.

Hospital employees on Monday, about an hour after neighbors heard gunfire, told police they saw Davionne McRoberts come out of a woods wearing only boxers. He asked them for a ride and brought up zodiac signs. They last saw him walking toward a car dealership in Troy, court documents said.

On Wednesday, police were told that Davionne McRoberts was at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He had gone there by ambulance. Wood, the prosecutor, said Davionne McRoberts had arrived at the psychiatric ward covered in blood and seeking voluntary commitment.

On Thursday, Davionne McRoberts was released from Barnes hospital and taken into police custody. Troy police said they tried to interview him at the police station, but he took over reciting his rights before an officer could finish reading them to him. He told police he didn't want to talk. Police noted he had scratches and cuts, including some on his feet which he said were from running barefoot.

Police then took him to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, and he agreed to talk to a detective, police said. He said he had been sexually abused, but didn't want to say who did it, police said. He indicated to the detective that he was God or Jesus, police said.

"We're glad he's in custody so he's not a continuing danger," Wood said. "If people see something about mental health issues that need to be addressed, they should notify law enforcement."