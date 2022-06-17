Lincoln County woman gets 12-year term for killing boyfriend

A Lincoln County woman was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison after admitting she fatally shot her boyfriend in 2019.

Angela L. Medici, 52, of the first block of Lakota Acres near Troy, Missouri, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the March 11, 2019, killing of Keith Sweetin. Prosecutors dropped a count of armed criminal action in exchange for her guilty plea.

Police said they found Sweetin, 63, dead inside his and Medici's home from a gunshot wound to his head. Medici told police she'd shot Sweetin with a handgun after he assaulted her.

Medici told authorities she shot him with a handgun after being assaulted by him earlier that morning, charges said. A witness called 911 to report Sweetin assaulting Medici; the witness then reported seeing Medici shoot Sweetin in the head.

Medici was originally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to court records, Medici's case was moved in 2019 from Lincoln County to St. Charles County Circuit Court.

St. Charles County Circuit Judge Deborah Alessi accepted Medici's plea and sentenced her Friday. Medici's lawyer could not be reached.

