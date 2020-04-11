Lincoln County woman struck and killed while walking on highway
Lincoln County woman struck and killed while walking on highway

A woman walking on Highway 61 Friday night was struck and killed by a pickup truck as the driver changed lanes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Esther H. Barcus, 71, of Troy, Mo., was walking in the southbound lanes of U.S. 61 at 8:38 p.m. when the truck driver struck her, the patrol said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the pickup truck, also of Troy, was not injured. 

