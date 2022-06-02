Lindbergh High School teacher accused of sexual contact with student

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A former teacher and assistant water polo coach at Lindbergh High School was charged on Thursday with statutory sodomy and sexual contact involving a student.

Grant Gaumer, 37, of Glendale, was being held in St. Louis County Jail as of Thursday, St. Louis County police said. Bail had been set at $500,000, cash only, no 10% allowed.

The incident involving the student, who was younger than 17, reportedly happened in March, police said, noting that they suspect there may have been inappropriate contact involving other students, too.

On Thursday, Lindbergh School District confirmed that Gaumer was no longer employed by the district. In a letter to families, district officials said that when a parent came forward May 10 with “potential inappropriate conduct,” it was reported to the children's division of the Missouri Department of Social Services, in compliance with the law, and Gaumer was removed from the classroom.

“We are deeply troubled by any report alleging that a teacher may have engaged in inappropriate behavior,” the letter said. “Our schools are places where students should always feel safe, and we take any allegation of staff misconduct very seriously.”

Gaumer taught at the high school for at least eight years, police said. He was an assistant water polo coach and also served as the teacher liaison with the school's Gay Straight Alliance group, police said.

No attorney was listed for Gaumer in court documents.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call detectives at 636-529-8210.

